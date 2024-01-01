CNY HELMET

CNY HELMET

One Bike To Rule All Trails

TARMAC

One Bike To Rule All Trails

TARMAC

Allez

Inject unlimited power

Allez

Inject unlimited power

Riding becomes fun

kids bike

Riding becomes fun

kids bike

Recommended this week

S-Works Tarmac SL8 LTD - Year of the Snake
¥106,990.00 ¥106,990.00
Sirrus X 3.0
¥5,990.00 ¥5,990.00
Sirrus X 2.0
¥4,290.00 ¥4,290.00
Sirrus 2.0
¥4,290.00 ¥4,290.00
Sirrus 2.0 Step-Through EQ
¥5,990.00 ¥5,990.00
Roll 2.0
¥4,490.00 ¥4,490.00
Tone
¥499.00 ¥499.00
Mode
¥890.00 ¥890.00
Chamonix 3
¥349.00 ¥349.00
Rivo Sport
¥190.00 ¥190.00
Bridge Sport
¥190.00 ¥190.00
Flash 500 Headlight
¥390.00 ¥390.00
Flashback Taillight
¥140.00 ¥140.00

Carbon Fiber Zone

Carbon Fiber Zone

Road Bikes

Allez Sprint Comp
¥18,990.00 ¥18,990.00
Allez Sport
¥9,990.00 ¥9,990.00
Roubaix SL8 Expert
¥43,990.00 ¥43,990.00
Roubaix SL8
¥17,990.00 ¥17,990.00
Roubaix SL8 Comp
¥32,990.00 ¥32,990.00
Roubaix SL8 Sport Apex
¥24,990.00 ¥24,990.00
Tarmac SL8 Expert
¥43,990.00 ¥43,990.00
S-Works Tarmac SL8 – SRAM RED AXS
¥99,990.00 ¥99,990.00
Tarmac SL7 Sport - Shimano 105
¥22,990.00 ¥22,990.00
Tarmac SL7 Sport - Shimano 105
¥22,990.00 ¥22,990.00
Crux Comp
¥26,990.00 ¥26,990.00
Crux Comp
¥26,990.00 ¥26,990.00
Aethos Sport - Shimano 105
¥16,990.00 ¥16,990.00
Roubaix SL8 Sport 105
¥22,990.00 ¥22,990.00

Mountain-Bikes

Chisel Hardtail
¥10,490.00 ¥10,490.00
Epic 8 Expert
¥48,990.00 ¥48,990.00
Epic 8 EVO Comp
¥35,990.00 ¥35,990.00
Rockhopper Expert
¥8,990.00 ¥8,990.00
Rockhopper Comp
¥5,490.00 ¥5,490.00
Rockhopper Sport
¥3,990.00 ¥3,990.00
Chisel
¥14,990.00 ¥14,990.00
Chisel Comp
¥19,990.00 ¥19,990.00
Chisel Comp EVO
¥23,990.00 ¥23,990.00
Epic 8 Comp
¥35,990.00 ¥35,990.00
STATUS 2 170
¥25,990.00 ¥25,990.00
Stumpjumper 15 Comp Alloy
¥26,990.00 ¥26,990.00
Youtube

Innovative Enhancements, Smooth Cycling

helmet

Youtube

Innovative Enhancements, Smooth Cycling

helmet

Body Geometry Shoes

shoes

Body Geometry Shoes

shoes

Focused on the Cycling Experience

Specialized Ergonomic Saddle

Focused on the Cycling Experience

Specialized Ergonomic Saddle

Effortless Touch Control

Body Geometry Gloves

Effortless Touch Control

Body Geometry Gloves

Equipment

Roval Rapide Handlebars
¥2,190.00 ¥2,190.00
Short Reach Handlebars
¥190.00 ¥190.00
Roval Terra C Wheelset
¥5,990.00 ¥5,990.00
Roval Rapide CL II
Starting at ¥5,490.00 ¥5,490.00
Power Comp with MIMIC
¥890.00 ¥890.00
Romin EVO Comp with MIMIC
¥890.00 ¥890.00
Turbo Pro T5
¥249.00 ¥249.00
Turbo Presta Valve Tube with Talc
Starting at ¥49.00 ¥49.00
Standard Presta Valve Tube
Starting at ¥40.00 ¥40.00
S-Works Tarmac Carbon Post
¥1,590.00 ¥1,590.00

Equipment

S-Works Carbon Rib Cage III
¥390.00 ¥390.00
Zee Cage II – Right
Starting at ¥90.00 ¥90.00
S-Works Carbon Zee Cage II – Right
¥390.00 ¥390.00
Men's Trail D3O Gloves
¥290.00 ¥290.00
Men's Trail Air Gloves
¥190.00 ¥190.00
Torch 3.0 Road Shoes
¥1,890.00 ¥1,890.00
Merino Midweight Tall Logo Socks
¥160.00 ¥160.00
PrimaLoft® Lightweight Tall Logo Socks
¥160.00 ¥160.00
Big Mouth 24oz – Hero Fade
¥79.00 ¥79.00
Air Tool Sport Floor Pump
¥290.00 ¥290.00
Supacaz Super Sticky Kush Tape Gravel
¥260.00 ¥260.00

Thanks for submitting this question. You'll receive a confirmation in your inbox, and we'll do our best to respond within two working days. If you have a technical problem with your bike, please speak to your retailer as soon as possible.